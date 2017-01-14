A young ex-president, Obama is poised for a busy retirement

WASHINGTON (AP) — For Barack Obama, retirement is looking like anything but.

He has a presidential library to build, hundreds of millions of dollars to raise, causes to fight for and a book to write.

And don’t forget that long-promised vacation with his wife.

A new chapter starts when Obama becomes ex-president on Friday.

He’ll be freer to speak his mind, set his own schedule and make some money. Already, Obama is looking ahead to writing a book and has had talks with Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel about post-presidency arrangements that could include speaking gigs.

Obama is 55, and he’ll leave the White House as an unusually young ex-president.