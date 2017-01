ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is back in the cage again on January 28, taking on Jorge Masvidal on the UFC on Fox 23 card in Denver, Colorado. KRQE Sports had the chance to sit down and talk with Cerrone inside his MMA gym at his BMF Ranch in Edgewood.

In this second part of the two-part Cowboy Series, Donald talks about training up at his ranch full time. While he didn’t have much to say about his opponent on the 28th he did give a little insight to his upcoming bout.