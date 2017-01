ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is back in the cage again on January 28, taking on Jorge Masvidal on the UFC on Fox 23 card in Denver, Colorado.

KRQE Sports had the chance to sit down and talk with Cerrone inside his MMA gym at his BMF Ranch in Edgewood.

In this first part of the two-part Cowboy series, Donald addresses being at his prime and how much longer he thinks he has left in the sport. He also touches on his rise to fame in the sport, and how he remains humble.