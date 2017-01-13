State audit reveals water billing inconsistencies for certain Moriarty residents

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A state audit shows some residents of Moriarty were getting a break on their water bills because of who they are.

The audit shows $4,000 of under billing to a dozen customers including a former elected official and a city employee. The audit also uncovered

Investigators say 115 million gallons of water that is unaccounted for in the city’s bulk water sales worth $1.5 million.

Investigators say while the city only has a 900 gallon water truck, transactions when the truck was filled showed reflected far more than that to the tune of 90,000 extra gallons.

The auditor says it will be difficult to charge someone with all the unaccounted water lost.

“Recouping these losses can be fairly difficult if there isn’t a paper trail and that was also part of the problem,” State Auditor Tim Killer said. “There isn’t a whole lot of evidence to use against folks.”

The Superintendent of Public Works and Supervisor of Billing in charge at the time have been fired.

The name of the customers who got a break were not released in the audit.