Santa Fe city leaders vote down anti-Trump message

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The Santa Fe City Council has voted down a resolution that would have taken a direct shot at President-elect Donald Trump and his policies.

The New Mexican reports that the resolution states that Trump “espouses beliefs that are contrary to and undermine our community values.” The measure died on a tie vote Wednesday night, even after direct references to the incoming Republican president were removed.

Mayor Javier Gonzales and Councilors Carmichael Dominguez, Joseph Maestas and Renee Villarreal were in favor of the resolution, but Councilors Mike Harris, Peter Ives, Chris Rivera and Ron Trujillo opposed it. Councilor Signe Lindell abstained.

Lindell said the resolution seemed to be “kicking the hornets’ nest some.” She suggested that people instead affirm their values by taking action to make a difference.