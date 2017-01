ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker doesn’t think there should be a statute of limitations on child sexual abuse lawsuits.

Under current state law, an alleged victim of sexual abuse must file a lawsuit within three years of the alleged abuse, or by their 24th’s birthday whichever is later.

State Senator Mary Kay Papen a democrat out of Dona Ana County has introduced a bill that would get rid of that statute of limitations.

The bill will be discussed in the upcoming legislative session.