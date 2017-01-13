PED expected to discuss revoking Albuquerque school’s charter

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department could begin the process of closing an Albuquerque charter school. It comes after the state auditor found it mismanaged money. The department is set to meet, Friday, to decide whether to revoke La Promesa’s charter, which could close its doors.

KRQE News 13 told you about the accusations against the school’s director and former Albuquerque Public Schools Board Member, Dr. Annalee Maestas, in a February 2016 investigation. The state auditor confirmed misspending and found evidence Dr. Maestas doctored a receipt. It was for a cleaning crew sent to Dr. Maestas’ home. The state auditor reveals the $340 receipt was changed to indicate the work was done at La Promesa.

The state took over La Promesa’s finances because the school uses public money. Now, it says it doesn’t believe the charter school can manage its financial issues. Plus, the PED says La Promesa’s spending may have broken the law.

Yet, some parents KRQE News 13 spoke to say they haven’t noticed a difference and would be disappointed if the school were to close.

La Promesa posted a press release on their website, earlier this week. It claims it has met all the requirements outlined in the PED’s plan for them, even doing more by making personnel changes and hiring a new business manager.

The headmaster is pushing for a delay. If the PED allows for it, a hearing would take place in April instead.