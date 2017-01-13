Old Town shop devotes itself to kaleidoscopes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kaleidoscopes have long provided hours of entertainment for almost 200 years. Some might ask where you can find them, one shop in Old Town Albuquerque has answered that question. For the last twenty years, La Casita de Kaleidoscopes has been providing customers with, literally, one of a kind kaleidoscopes of all makes and sizes.

According to the owner, Pat Asay, the shop started out by featuring kaleidoscopes from 30 artists from across the United States. Over the years, it grew to include teleidoscopes and other affiliated items from over 50 artists. At last count, there were over 500 variations.

Asay said the kaleidoscope has not only become an educational item for mathematicians, but for anyone seeking out the soothing patterns that the scope can provide.