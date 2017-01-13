Niko Hansen a first round pick of the Columbus Crew SC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Niko Hansen has realized a dream. The former University of New Mexico forward became the second pick of the Columbus Crew in the MLS Super Draft Friday.

Hansen was the ninth overall pick of the draft.

Hansen attended the draft in Los Angeles and took the podium once his name was called. He thanked family members, friends and coaches throughout his entire career.

“Thank you to my coaches, starting all the way from my club time, high school and moving up to college,” said Hansen. “Thank you again Columbus. I can’t wait to be out there and meet the fans.”

Hansen’s new head coach Gregg Berhalter had kind words for his new draft pick.

“With Niko, you know, he has shown in this combine and throughout his college career that he can make plays and still be a very dangerous attacker,” said Berhalter.” We are hoping for the best.”

Hansen lead the Lobos to a Conference USA title and NCAA Tournament second round appearance this past season. He racked up 29 points on 13 goals. Hansen’s goal total was 11th in the nation.