New Mexico native creates Land of Enchantment emojis

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – It was about time a state as unique as New Mexico got its own set of emojis.

The man who created them, Gavin Rhodes, now lives in New York and has for some time. But one look at the emojis, and it’s clear he’s from here.

From balloons to ristras, with custom New Mexico license plates in between, these emojis could change the way New Mexicans text.

Rhodes is a University of New Mexico grad who grew up in Placitas, but moved to New York 15 years ago. It was just over a year ago that he and his wife founded ‘Emoji Fame,’ a custom emoji company.

“We were just having a discussion about, wouldn’t it be cool if you could do custom emojis for artists?,” he said.

But that idea soon expanded as he thought about his southwest roots.

“It was another epiphany moment, like, ‘Let’s do New Mexico emojis!'” he said.

And so they were born, all 75 of them now at your fingers tips. There’s a green chile cheeseburger, a luminaria and a road runner, to name a few.

People KRQE News 13 talked to the streets got a kick out of the emojis, particularly the license plate emoji that reads “ALL SICK.” They said they would use them, but had a few suggestions for Rhodes, however. For example, the Sandias, Isotopes and low-riders.

Rhodes concurred and said more emojis are on the way, to include the Sandias. In the next app update, users can expect several versions of enchiladas.

Rhodes said the company is also working with Marble Brewery and Duran’s Central Pharmacy to create specific emojis.

Fifteen years later and it’s clear: you can take the man out of New Mexico, but you can’t take New Mexico out of the man.

The app is currently only available for Apple users and is free.