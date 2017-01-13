New Mexico native creates Land of Enchantment emojis

madeline-schmitt By Published: Updated:
505-license-plate-all-sick

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – It was about time a state as unique as New Mexico got its own set of emojis.

The man who created them, Gavin Rhodes, now lives in New York and has for some time. But one look at the emojis, and it’s clear he’s from here.

From balloons to ristras, with custom New Mexico license plates in between, these emojis could change the way New Mexicans text.

Rhodes is a University of New Mexico grad who grew up in Placitas, but moved to New York 15 years ago. It was just over a year ago that he and his wife founded ‘Emoji Fame,’ a custom emoji company.

“We were just having a discussion about, wouldn’t it be cool if you could do custom emojis for artists?,” he said.

But that idea soon expanded as he thought about his southwest roots.

“It was another epiphany moment, like, ‘Let’s do New Mexico emojis!'” he said.

And so they were born, all 75 of them now at your fingers tips. There’s a green chile cheeseburger, a luminaria and a road runner, to name a few.

People KRQE News 13 talked to the streets got a kick out of the emojis, particularly the license plate emoji that reads “ALL SICK.” They said they would use them, but had a few suggestions for Rhodes, however. For example, the Sandias, Isotopes and low-riders.

Rhodes concurred and said more emojis are on the way, to include the Sandias. In the next app update, users can expect several versions of enchiladas.

Rhodes said the company is also working with Marble Brewery and Duran’s Central Pharmacy to create specific emojis.

Fifteen years later and it’s clear: you can take the man out of New Mexico, but you can’t take New Mexico out of the man.

The app is currently only available for Apple users and is free.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s