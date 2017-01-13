Man who brought gun to UNM campus in federal custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who caused a scare on the University of New Mexico campus is now in federal custody.

Daniel Arushanov was arrested in November when police found him with a gun and ammo in his car. He told police he had the gun because quote “you never know what you’re going to get into.”

Guns aren’t allowed on campus so he was charged with unlawful carrying of a gun.

Arushanov was in court Thursday to get charges dropped, including a restraining order from California prohibiting from carrying a gun at all. The judge dismissed that charge, but the feds picked him up shortly after.

KRQE News 13 has learned the restraining order was because Arushanov allegedly raped his ex-wife and was discharged from the Air Force after that.

Arushanov remains in federal custody until a hearing next week.