Man caught assaulting Albuquerque officer with stun gun to be sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crook caught on camera using a stun gun on a blind man and again on a police officer is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Back in December 2014, Albuquerque police officer Charles Chavez got on a city bus looking for George Baca after he allegedly used a stun gun on a blind man during a robbery. Baca then took the stun gun and whacked Chavez in the face.

Baca eventually struck a plea deal in the case, then vanished for months before he could be sentenced.

His sentencing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday.