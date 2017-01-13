Man arrested for decades-old murder let out again by Judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He is accused of bludgeoning a man to death in his home during a robbery, then vanishing for twenty years. Police finally got the man they say is responsible, but judges keep letting him out trusting that he will not disappear again, and he will not strike again.

After his murder arrest, Jedidiah Rose, promised to behave himself and the judge set him free. He slipped up and violate his pre-trial conditions, but the judge let him out again. The victim’s family tells KRQE News 13, they cannot understand why.

A horrific murder two decades ago shook a quiet Albuquerque neighborhood near Nob Hill.

“We were shocked, we didn’t really know what to think,” said Richard Brodbeck’s sister.

On May 23, 1996 then 43-year-old Richard Brodbeck’s bludgeoned body was found, blood everywhere. But police said with no leads at the time, the case quickly turned cold.

“I never really gave up, I stayed in contact with the cold-case detective,” said Brodbeck’s sister.

Brodbeck’s family thought they were on the road to finding some justice last year.

“We were happy to hear that the DNA evidence had brought up a name,” said Brodbeck’s sister.

Police had arrested 38-year-old Rose last August on a car theft related charge, his DNA was taken and it was a match with the killer’s blood investigators had from the murder scene.

“We were glad that he was arrested,” said Brodbeck’s sister. “We were hoping justice would be served.”

Rose was released in September while he awaited trial, but just a couple weeks ago, Rose violated pre-trial conditions, testing positive for meth. He was arrested again, but just this week, a judge released Rose again despite court documents that show Rose is considered a danger to the community.

On the conditions of release form, Judge Briana Zamora signed off on, it said this time there will be ‘zero tolerance.’

“It just seems like he’s able to get away with it, over and over and over again,” said Brodbeck’s sister. “Our whole family is just very frustrated.”

Brodbeck’s family said they have reached out to Judge Zamora’s office and were told they can only contact the judge by letter, which they intend to send. Brodbeck’s sister said her family’s message is simple.

“Think about what she’s doing. Think about what all my brother’s friends and family would like to have done,” said Brodbeck’s sister.

Police describe Rose as a transient, which still seems to be the case. His release form lists a downtown motel as his address, KRQE News 13 crews stopped by and the manager told us Rose does not live there.

We also reached out to Judge Zamora’s office and we were told she does not comment on pending cases.