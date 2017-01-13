Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: We’ll kick off the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Expect cloud cover to hold through the day with afternoon highs climbing back into the 40s, 50s and 60s (cooler for those within the Eastern Plains). Spotty showers are possible for the CO/NM San Juans and far Eastern Plains… for those outside of the mentioned areas, expect increasing cloud cover and a better shot of showers overnight.

SATURDAY: Scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms will favor western NM and areas near the NM/TX stateline. Mountain snow showers will continue up north. Afternoon highs will be similar to Friday – some cooler. Expect increasing coverage and intensity of rain/snow overnight into Sunday.

SUNDAY: Widespread valley rain and mountain snow expected to last through the day. Afternoon temperatures will cool dramatically with highs down to the 40s in ABQ-metro.