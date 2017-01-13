Kirtland airman awarded Distinguished Flying Cross

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Kirtland airman received quite the honor Friday.

The Distinguished Flying Cross was awarded to Master Sgt. Greg Gibbs for a rescue mission in 2011 in Afghanistan.

During the mission he served as the door gunner on a Pave Hawk helicopter, attempting to rescue a group of Army Pathfinders hit by land mines.

Master Sgt. Gibbs says the award is about so much more than just himself.

“I’m not wired this way, to have a big celebration on my account, so I tried to fly this thing as low under the raider as I could. It’s also really good for my community, the rescue community, to have their story told,” said Master Sgt. Gibbs.

The Distinguished Flying Cross award is the oldest and highest American military aviation award. Some of the other aviators in the exclusive group include Alan Shepard, John Glenn, Amelia Earhart, and President George H.W. Bush.