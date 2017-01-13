John’s Friday Evening Forecast

Get ready for an active holiday weekend across New Mexico! First, a cold front will push into eastern New Mexico through tonight and Saturday. This will help pull in moisture, allowing for scattered showers and storms, especially for the east. Some storms across the southeast could be severe.

Meanwhile, a potent winter storm will drop into the southern tier of the state late Saturday and cross New Mexico Sunday. This will pull in even more moisture, leading to rain and snow across most of the state. The storm will initially be warm, meaning snow will only fall at the higher elevations, with rain showers elsewhere. As the storm crosses Sunday, colder air will filter in, causing some of the rain to change over to snow. We’ll see this especially across the northeast.

The main storm exits Monday, but another disturbance will track south of the state and help keep showers going throughout most of the day. We’ll eventually see the rain and snow wind down late Monday and Monday night.