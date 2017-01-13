In The Kitchen with Conchita’s Creations

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It incorporates everything from walk-up ordering to take and bake meals and the best part is is that it’s not only tasty it’s healthy too.

Conchita’s Creations specializes in full services event production which provides gourmet food with original design.

Owner Kristina Leeder joined KRQE’s This Morning team to whip up a tasty, yet healthy Power Up bowl.

Conchita’s Creations is available for catering, food truck service, hybrid buffet service, individual items, take and back, meal planning, and even corporate boxed lunches.

For more information on where you can find their truck or have them cater, visit their website.