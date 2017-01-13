In The Kitchen: California Pastrami Celebrating Nation Pastrami Day Saturday

Joe Rodriguez of California Pastrami joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to talk all things Pastrami. Saturday, January 14, is National Pastrami Day and California Pastrami is celebrating with 15 percent discounts and other giveaways. There are three locally owned locations in Albuquerque.

To make a great pastrami sandwich at home, First, go to California Pastrami and purchase our fresh sliced Pastrami by the pound. Then, place 8 ounces of Pastrami in a warm skillet, add about two ounces of water and placed a lid on the skillet and let the Pastrami steam for about 20 seconds. Last, use a generous amount of mustard on the bread or to your liking, add pickles and then enjoy.

