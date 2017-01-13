Historic building in Old Town continues to serve

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it was first constructed in the 1890’s, the Florencio Zamora building on the west side of Albuquerque’s Old Town Plaza began as a butcher shop. Fast forward to 1973 when it became the Aceves Old Town Basket and Rug Shop and you can still find it in that status today.

Through its many forms as butcher shop, post office and grocery store, it’s always been a landmark that many visitors can identify with when going to Old Town. This also includes an expansion in 1994 when the new addition to the building was added with the construction of the Don Luis Plaza.

As with most other businesses in Old Town, the shop has cornered the market on marketing items developed in New Mexico. Owners say this has also proven to be a good promotional tool for tourists to carry a bit of New Mexico home when they return from a trip to the Duke City.

In spite of being a popular tourist destination, manager Laura Martinez said they would like to encourage as many locals as possible to discover this living treasure in their own back yard. If not for the shopping experience, then the appreciation for a living testament to the beginnings of Albuquerque.