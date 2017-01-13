Friday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Storm expected to bring rain, snow to New Mexico this weekend

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. We’ll kick off the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Expect cloud cover to hold through the day with afternoon highs climbing back into the 40s, 50s and 60s (cooler for those within the Eastern Plains). Spotty showers are possible for the CO/NM San Juans and far Eastern Plains.

2. A New Mexico high school student is lecturing his superintendent about safety and wants others to get on board with an online petition to quote “condemn and address the district’s recklessness. This all stems from the Roswell District not closing schools during the winter storm last Friday. Police say the conditions led to more than two dozen crashes.

3. The Public Education Department could begin the process of closing La Promesa, an Albuquerque charter school. It all comes down to claims of the director’s shady spending. The state auditor confirmed they found evidence of misspending and evidence that then director and Albuquerque Public Schools board member Annalee Maestas altered a receipt for payment. The PED says La Promesa may have broken the law with its spending.

4. Marijuana tax is one of the issues lawmakers are expected to discuss during this year’s legislative session. Republican Representative Bill Rehm filed the “Marijuana Tax Act” bill proposing a $25 tax for each ounce of marijuana distributed. That tax will go into the state’s Medicaid fund. If approved, the tax would cover the distribution of *medical marijuana and would include recreational marijuana if it becomes legal.

5. A local business owner is asking for help with a GoFundMe page after a driver crashed into his restaurant leaving behind a lot of damage. It happened, on Saturday a day after the winter storm that shut down most of the city. The driver apparently lost control on a patch of ice left on Lomas crashing into Pasion Latin Fusion restaurant. The owner says he thinks the driver was going way too fast for the conditions but he also blames the city for not salting the street. The city says crews did their jobs.

