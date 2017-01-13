For Your Information: FOX New Mexico Is Moving To 13.2

Jared Williams, Social Media Producer for FOX New Mexico, Joined New Mexico Living to share some important information about our channel. FOX New Mexico is moving to 13.2. This important information for those who watch via antenna, satellite and Comcast customer will still be able to view us exactly where they do now. If you are viewing via broadcast, just reset your television channels. The change will happen Tuesday night at midnight, so Wednesday morning, you can find New Mexico Living on channel 13.2. For more information click here.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living