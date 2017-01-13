FBI: No clear cause of death for 5 found on Santa Ana Pueblo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI says that preliminary autopsy results have not indicated a clear cause of death for the two sisters and their three children found in a remote part of the Santa Ana Pueblo.

All five of their bodies were discovered on Santa Ana Pueblo earlier this week after going missing last Thursday. The FBI says they were last seen by the father of two of the children last Thursday.

On Sunday, investigators found the body of 20-year-old Leticia George, along with the body of a child. Then on Tuesday, crews recovered the bodies of her 25-year-old sister Vanessa and two kids.

The FBI says more autopsy tests are pending.

No further information is available at this time.