Family history credited for restaurant success

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For over four decades, Kap’s Coffee Shop and Diner on Central Avenue in Northeast Albuquerque has been sending customers away full and happy. The owner said it’s not only a credit to the food served there, but the family background in the restaurant business here in New Mexico.

Annamarie Kapnison credits her father, Nick Kapnison, for all the success. Nick Kapnison has had his hand in owning and operating restaurants in Albuquerque dating back to the 1950’s. He also said that a friendly staff and good food will keep customers coming back for more.

That’s been the case with Kap’s Coffee Shop and Diner since it opened it’s doors in 1968 and becoming a staple along Route 66. A steady stream of regular customers make it their stop for breakfast on any given day.

Annamarie said she’s always believed that a happy customer will be a loyal customer. As for plans to expand, you’ll never know when another restaurant will pop up in the Duke City with the Kapnison name attached.