DURANGO, C.O. (KRQE) – Durango police are searching for three women suspected of a violent purse snatching. It happened last week near 12th Street and East 3rd Avenue.

Police say the victim was pushed to the ground and kicked in the head before three women took off with her purse. All three women were described as 20 years old or younger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durango police.