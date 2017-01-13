Community Calendar: Fire And Ice Winter Ball

James Foley Executive Director and Ricardo Rodriguez Board Member from the New Mexico Salsa Congress joined New Mexico Living to invite you to the Fire and Ice Salsa Winter Ball. Performers, instructors and social dancers are gathering from all over the region, from Mexico to Denver, L.A. to Texas, to take part. The Fire & Ice Winter Ball is the premiere of the largest indoor Salsa event in Albuquerque.

The Pre-party begins on Friday, January 13, at 9:30, followed by the Fire & Ice Dance Workshops on Saturday from noon to 5:00 pm and finally the Evening Fire & Ice Salsa Winter Ball is from 8:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Saturday night. Tickets are available online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living