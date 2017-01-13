Chris Hemsworth visits Alamogordo restaurant

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE)- It’s not every day that a huge movie star drops in at a Mexican restaurant in Alamogordo, but that happened this week.

The Chris Hemsworth sighting has people in town buzzing.

CJ’s Si Senor restaurant doesn’t typically get attract a lot of celebrities. So the staff was pretty surprised when Hemsworth stopped in for dinner Wednesday.

Two men knocked on the door of the Mexican food restaurant after closing and Rhonda Bailey told them they were not open.

“I thought he wanted to know what time we closed, so I held up eight fingers and he said Thor’s here, this is Thor and I said ‘oh my gosh get in here,’” said Bailey.

The kitchen opened back up for their special guest.

Hemsworth is in the area filming the Afghanistan war movie *Horse Soldiers*.

Employees and customers snapped photos with the actor and got some autographs.

“He was so gracious, he signed every autograph, he took pictures with everybody, he was very humble and kind,” said Bailey.

He was especially nice to one little boy, Angel, one of the cook’s sons. Angel got out of bed to come meet one of his favorite superheroes, and even got his action figure signed.

Owners’ Brenda and CJ Yousif say it was pretty exciting that he chose to grab a bite at their restaurant.

“I think they started eating the chain places and we’re glad that they did,” said Brenda.

So the big question is what did he have? Hemsworth ordered the fajitas.

Of course, Hemsworth is no stranger to New Mexico. He’s been here to film Thor and The Avengers.

Filming began last month and is expected to last until February. They will also be filming in Albuquerque and in Socorro.