Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Clouds are thickening ahead of the weekend storm system that is set to bring rain, severe thunderstorms to parts of the Southeast, wind and snow!

Today and most of Saturday will be relatively quiet with clouds and spot showers. The best chance for snow on Friday will continue to be across the San Juans of southern Colorado that is where Winter Storm Warnings continue. Temperatures across eastern New Mexico will be dropping behind a cold front today. Elsewhere, temperatures will be warmer than average even with the clouds that are moving in today.

Rain and mountain snow will be on the increase by Saturday evening with the most widespread rain and mountain snow taking place Sunday into Monday morning. The mountains will see the heaviest snow with the lower elevations continuing to see mostly rain on Sunday afternoon. It is late Sunday evening into Monday morning when the low-lying areas like Albuquerque and Santa Fe could see snow.

