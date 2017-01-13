Albuquerque gang member finally not getting out of jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- He’s no stranger to Albuquerque police; getting away from police after he lied saying he lived in the home that he was actually burglarizing. Police have linked him to a young gang who’ve committed dozens of crimes across the metro.

Reymundo Lucero was later arrested for that crime, but was then released and the charges dropped. The District Attorney’s office decided it needed more time to put the case together.

But, now he’s back to his old tricks, accused of breaking into a pair of gun shops in Albuquerque.

“I’m very glad that he is in jail right now, I’ll be very glad if he gets convicted, but I’m still out $5,000,” said Yoki Maurx, the owner of Warrior’s Edge Armory.

His shop was one of the two burglarized and he found the thieves that broke in on his video surveillance taking guns and ammo from his store.

“For a veteran-owned small business, we’re not rolling in money, so it’s a big hit,” said Maurx.

Lucero was arrested for that crime, but Maurx said it didn’t have to happen.

“It’s very frustrating, I mean the individual they arrested yesterday, it’s his third felony arrest in a month, and he’s still getting out?” he said.

In court, that’s the same message, the prosecutors sent to the judge, listing off a slew of arrests and pointed out that he never seems to learn his lesson.

Lucero smirked and shook his head through the state’s case, bur for people like Maurx, they don’t ever want Lucero and his crew out again.

“This is how I feed my family, this is how my guys feed their families, and I want them arrested,” said Maurx.

Lucero told the judge police arrested the wrong guy, but she kept him on a no bond hold. Police are still looking for two more suspects involved in the gun shop burglaries.