ABQ Todo Crew: Comic Con, Matilda & Rx Trails

Our ABQ ToDo Crew Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Alana Simmons-Chibas from Popejoy Presents, and Catherine Lopez from Bernalillo County joined New Mexico Living with activities for the entire family.

Comic Con is in Albuquerque this weekend at the Albuquerque Convention Center, January 13 – 15th. The convention of superheroes will also include media guests, comic guests and a favorite 80s Karate Kid. Tickets are available online or at the door.

Playing at Popejoy this weekend only is ‘Matilda the Musical’ a story about an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. There is one show Friday night, and two showings on Saturday and Sunday.

If getting out and enjoying some fresh air is on your to-do-list, try one of the many trails and open spaces the County has to offer. If hiking sounds a little intimidating, there are Prescription Trails, which are specifically designed for treatment of sedentary lifestyles.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living