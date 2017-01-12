Video shows man with no pants accused in deadly Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows just how fast a driver was going when, police say, he slammed into a car stopped at a red light, killing the man inside.

Police believe that out-of-control driver was out of his mind on acid.

He actually admitted to police he was high on LSD when he killed a long-time Dominos delivery driver, and video from police shows his strange behavior on Dec. 3.

“He didn’t even brake. He just literally just full, slammed into them,” a witness told police.

“Through a red light?” the officer asked.

“Yup,” the witness responded.

Facing the wrong way after spinning out, the car had parts hanging off it from all sides, but driver Robert Bosanko’s face showed no signs of the deadly crash police say he caused at Coors and Montano last month.

Police say Bosanko tried to speed between two stopped cars, hitting them and running a red light.

Michael Nwora, a worker at a nearby Domino’s Pizza for more than two decades, was driving one of those cars that got hit. The crash killed him.

Traffic camera video shows just how fast Bosanko was going. The collision sent his own car flying down the street before witnesses say he got out and ran.

“So, who all actually saw him exit the vehicle?” an officer asked.

“I chased him that way,” one witness said.

“I chased him down the road because he was trying to get away,” another witness said.

“He was trying to get in my car,” the first witness told police.

Bosanko told police he was high on LSD.

“Where’s your pants, man?” an officer asked Bosanko, who was standing out in the snow with only a shirt and underwear on.

“I don’t like pants,” Bosanko responded.

“You don’t like pants at all?” the officer asked.

“I don’t believe in pants. I just don’t,” Bosanko repeated.

Police say at one point, Bosanko was walking on all fours like an animal and acting strangely.

“You’re awesome,” Bosanko told a worker at the hospital.

“Who’s awesome?” she asked.

“You’re awesome,” he said again.

Police asked if he remembered what happened.

“There were like, millions of pieces everywhere,” Bosanko said.

Bosanko is now out of jail because prosecutors dropped the charges for now while they put together their case.

Because of the new vehicular homicide laws, Bosanko could get 15 years in prison for the deadly crash if convicted. Until last July, six years would have been the max.