Vandals shatter windows of popular restaurants on Central with rocks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Someone’s targeting two popular New Mexican restaurants on Central, vandals keep taking out their windows with rocks. The owners tell KRQE News 13 it is senseless and sad.

Customers at Garcia’s Kitchen on Central were greeted by more than a friendly owner Thursday, they were also greeted by shattered windows.

“All of our windows were busted,” said Dan Garcia, owner of Garcia’s Kitchen.

Veronica Ortega, the assistant manager at Garcia’s, came into work Thursday just past 6 a.m.

“There was glass all over the front,” said Ortega.

“It’s the whole front end of the store, there’s eight windows here that got broken,” said Garcia.

When employees began cleaning up the mess, they recovered three large rocks.

“We found one rock way over here on this other side, and one right on the very first table,” said Ortega.

However, Garcia’s were not the only ones hit overnight; down the street, Los Compadres had broken windows both outside and inside the restaurant.

“I guess the force made it come through this window here,” said Robert Martinez, owner, Los Compadres. “Pretty good size rocks, they used to break them.”

Both owners said this is the second time in the past few weeks their restaurants have been hit by vandals.

“Last time was two windows, this time is three windows,” said Martinez.

“About three weeks ago, there was a rock thrown at the window, we just fixed it, we didn’t think too much about it,” said Garcia.

No one broke into the restaurants, it appears this was all about causing destruction.

“I don’t think they were trying to enter, I think they were just being malicious,” said Ortega.

Now they want to know why they’re being targeted.

“We don’t know if it’s a racial thing,” said Garcia.

“They haven’t left any notes,” said Martinez.

Garcia’s Kitchen said the last time their windows were shattered by rocks there was a message on them that read, ‘God’s Rules.’ They said they still don’t know what that’s supposed to mean to them.

There is no surveillance video of the vandals in action.