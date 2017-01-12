Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Special Prosecutor could be released from case against Keith Sandy

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. A hearing will be held Thursday to release Special Prosecutor Randi McGinn from the case against former Albuquerque police Officer Keith Sandy. Sandy and fellow former Officer Dominique Perez stood trial in October on murder charges in the shooting death of James Boyd in the Foothills in 2014. That trial ended in a hung jury. It’s now up to new District Attorney Raul Torrez to determine if Sandy should be re-tried. Just last month, Torrez said a thorough review of the case will be conducted by prosecutors from around the state. Charges against Perez were dropped in November but they can be re-filed.

Full story: Special prosecutor in Boyd case set to make final court appearance

2. Confirmation hearings for some of Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees continue on Capitol Hill Tuesdays including defense nominee, retired General James Mattis. This as the President-Elect continues his war of words with the media. Trump calls unverified reports that Russia may have compromising information him “fake news”. Secretary of State Nominee Rex Tillerson was also grilled about Russia by senators.

Full story: Combative Trump concedes Russia’s role in election hacking

3. A few weak showers continue to linger near the western stateline this morning… with more expected further north by late day. Snow showers will once again hug the CO/NM stateline, stretching into the San Juans – very similar to Wednesday’s conditions.

Full story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. A New Mexico family is still in shock over a not-so-holy-act. The devout Catholics say someone stole their crucifix that used to hang on the front porch of their Grants home. They’ve had it for nearly 15 years. They only hope it’s in good hands with someone that needs it.

Full story: Sacred crucifix stolen from Grants family’s home

5. A new non-stop flight is coming to the Sunport. Alaska Airlines plans to fly directly from Albuquerque to Portland starting August 18. Tickets went on sale Wednesday.

Full story: Sunport to add daily non-stop flights from Albuquerque to Portland

The Morning’s Top Stories