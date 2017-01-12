Special prosecutor in Boyd case set to make final court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those involved in the high-profile murder case against two, former Albuquerque Police Department officers are back in court, Thursday.

It’s expected to be the last time Special Prosecutor Randi McGinn appears before a judge in this case, as she takes a final step in transferring the case to the new Bernalillo County District Attorney.

The trial for former APD Officers Keith Sandy and Dominique Perez ended in a hung jury. Yet, if the judge approves this motion Thursday, McGinn will be off the case and a new team will help decide the two men’s fate.

Special Prosecutor McGinn filed a motion in November to allow new DA Raul Torrez to take over the case.

When the judge gave the OK, court records revealed another motion, just a week ago, to withdraw from the case.

It comes soon after Torrez announced he would get input from seven other DA prosecutors from around the state. They’re expected to review evidence in the shooting death of homeless camper James Boyd and to make a recommendation to Torrez, soon.

Torrez says this type of review board is uncommon but believes it is necessary. Those Torrez picked to help say they plan to work with lawmakers to try to allow for funding for that process.