ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers are responding to a barricaded subject in northeast Albuquerque.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, this is a SWAT call because the subject is not obeying commands.

At this time, police are asking people to avoid the 3500 block of San Mateo NE. San Mateo has been shut down from Palo Duro Avenue to Cherokee Road in both directions.

Further information about the incident is not available at this time.