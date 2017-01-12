Petition created to ask governor to reconsider budget plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some state employees, specifically teachers, are not happy about the governor’s proposed budget.

It would require them to pay more into their retirement fund, which means less take home pay.

One woman has now created this change.org petition which will be delivered to the Governor’s Office and Legislature asking them to reconsider. Ane Romero says she’s the granddaughter, daughter, and wife of educators and wants to fight for them.

Under the governor’s proposal all state employees would have to pay 3.5 percent more into their retirement funds. According to the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, the state is paying 13.9 percent into the fund for each educator right now. Educators are paying between 7.9 and 10.7 percent depending on their salary.

Educators say they can’t afford to give up any take home pay.

KRQE News 13 asked the governor Thursday about the petition.

“My plan makes sure that they’re investing in their own retirement, money that they’ll be getting back. I’m making sure that people stay employed, keep their job, and don’t have to pay higher prices at the pump, at the grocery store, at the pharmacy, and that they’re not getting laid off jobs,” said Governor Susana Martinez (R).

There are nearly 4,800 signatures on the petition.