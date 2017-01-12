On The Stage: Matilda The Musical

Happening this weekend of the stage, TIME Magazine‘s number one show of the year is making its way to Popejoy this weekend for a very brief engagement.

Matilda: The Musical is based on Roald Dahl‘s classic novel, and has won 70 international awards, including four Tonys.

Paula Brancati, Actress who plays “Miss Honey”, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the theater production.

Performances run from Thursday, January 12 to Sunday, January 15.

Tickets are available at the UNM Ticketing Offices or call (505) 925-5858.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Popejoy Presents