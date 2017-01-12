Obama pays tribute to Biden as ‘extraordinary man’

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016 file-pool photo, Vice President Joe Biden points at President Barack Obama during the president's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Harking back to America's triumphant race into space, the Obama administration is launching what it calls a "moonshot" effort to cure cancer. Dont expect miracles in the president's last months, but there has been striking progress in recent years. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016 file-pool photo, Vice President Joe Biden points at President Barack Obama during the president's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Harking back to America's triumphant race into space, the Obama administration is launching what it calls a "moonshot" effort to cure cancer. Dont expect miracles in the president's last months, but there has been striking progress in recent years. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is paying tribute to Vice President Joe Biden, praising him as an “extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service.”

Speaking at the White House Thursday with Biden by his side, Obama says the tribute will give the Internet one last chance to joke about the “bromance” the two share.

Obama says his choice of Biden was the “best possible choice, not just for me, but for the American people.”

Obama is listing the influences in Biden’s life, from the nuns who taught him in grade school, to his Senate colleagues, to his parents, and commending the “Biden heart.”

Noting that Biden’s career is “nowhere close to finished,” Obama says his vice president will go on to have an impact domestically and internationally.