NMSU Basketball wins 14th straight game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State remains perfect in Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball. The Aggies defeated rival and one of their top league competitors, Grand Canyon University, 81-69 in Las Cruces Thursday night.

For the Aggies the win was there 14th-straight. Jemerrio Jones lead the Aggies in scoring with 19 points as six would score in double figures.

Jermaine Haley was next with 15 points. Ian Baker and Matt Taylor both had 11 points while Eli Chua chipped in 10.

The Aggies improved to 3-0 in the WAC with the win and 16-2 overall.

The Aggies will host Bakersfield Saturday.