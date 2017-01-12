More than 100 jobs coming to Valencia County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 200 jobs will soon be coming to Valencia County. While the official announcement with details is set for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, KRQE News 13 has learned the new company is moving into the old Solo Cup facility near Rio Communities. That factory has been closed since August of 2008 and it used to employ 215 people.

Plans by several other companies to move in over the years have all fallen through.

The Governor’s office did say that the new company will be bringing about 175 new jobs.

KRQE News 13 will have more on this story after the official announcement is made.