Man who brought gun to UNM campus asks judge to drop charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The gun-carrying man who triggered a warning for University of New Mexico students to be on the lookout wants his charges dropped. He thinks he had every right to have a gun on campus.

Daniel Arushanov was charged with violating a restraining order out of California and bringing a gun onto a school campus.

Back in November, UNM Police found him sitting alone in the food court of the student union with a gun.

Guns are not allowed on campus. He’s also not a student there. Officers also found another weapon in his car and lots of ammunition.

He told campus police he was testing their response time.

KRQE News 13 later discovered Arushanov wasn’t supposed to have a gun until 2020 because of that protective order out of California.

Thursday, his defense asked for the charges to be dropped saying metro court has no say over his restraining order in California so he wanted all charges dropped. The judge half agreed and dropped the restraining order charge.

Now the court hasn’t actually been able to get its hands on that restraining order to see what it says about him carrying a gun. But according to Arushanov’s conditions of release for this UNM incident he’s not allowed to carry a gun or deadly weapon anymore.

Arushanov is banned from stepping foot on the UNM campus. He’ll go before a judge again in March.