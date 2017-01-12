Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A few weak showers continue to linger near the western stateline this morning… with more expected further north by late day. Snow showers will once again hug the CO/NM stateline, stretching into the San Juans – very similar to Wednesday’s conditions. Afternoon temperatures will climb back into 50s, 60s and 70s – near to just above seasonal averages. Winds will still be breezy in and around the Northern Mountains… just not quite as strong as what we had earlier in the week.

FRIDAY: Increasing rain chances will favor western NM with more of the frozen variety further north in the higher terrain. Afternoon temperatures will cool a few degrees across western and central NM – much more noticeable drop in temps found further east.

WEEKEND: A Pacific storm + back door cold front will combine to increase valley rain and mountain snow chances across the state. Temperatures will fall near to just below average for this time of year – widespread 30s, 40s and 50s expected.