Jordan seeks $7.6 billion over 3 years for Syria refugees

A large group of Syrian Refugees
Syrian refugees inside the border wait to be approved to get into Jordan, in the Hadalat reception area, near the northeastern Jordanian border with Syria, and Iraq, near the town of Ruwaished, Jordan.

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan says it needs $7.6 billion through 2019 to deal with the fallout from the six-year-old Syria crisis, including hosting 650,000 refugees.

The appeal was presented Thursday to diplomats from donor countries.

Jordanian Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki said the 2016 aid appeal was only half funded and urged donors to do better this year.

Some 5 million Syrians who fled civil war at home have found refuge in neighboring countries, including Jordan.

With the refugees facing protracted exile, Jordan and the donors last year adopted a new approach to aid. For example, Jordan has allowed more refugees to work and the EU has granted improved trade terms to boost Jordan’s economy.

Finland hosts a U.N.-organized Syria conference on Jan. 24 that will hear aid appeals, including from regional refugee hosts.