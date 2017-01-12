In the kitchen with Flix Brewhouse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three of the best types of entertainment, brews, food and movies are soon going to all be under one roof.

The Flix Brewhouse, a cinema brewery, has made it’s way to the Duke City and its grand opening is Thursday, January 12.

This is the first movie theater in the world to incorporate a fully function microbrewery.

Director of Sales and Marketing, Greg Johnson, Brewmaster, Will Moorman, and Chef Gary Beauregard, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to talk about the new venue. Watch above.

There are 25 stadium seating dining rooms all outfitted with high definition digital cinema projection and sound technologies and wall to wall curved screens. For comfort, guests can relax in a cushy high back seat with an easy glider movable table top.

The establishment brews nine of their own beers and offers 38 other draft beers. Wine and a variety of non-alcoholic drinks will also be available.

Let’s not forget the delicious food to be enjoyed during the flick. Flix Brewhouse offers a lineup of everything from the basic hot buttered popcorn to street tacos.

Everything is just a call button away.