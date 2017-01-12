For Your Information: Culture Atlas

The Department of Cultural Affairs has launched an all new way to explore history where it happened. It’s an app that serves as a cultural compass for your smartphone, pointing you in the direction of New Mexico’s best destinations for art and history.

Deputy Chief Information Officer, Doug Patinka, joined New Mexico Living to talk about Culture Atlas.

The application is available to download on both iOS and android devices.

