Feeling Fit: Picking The Right Superfoods

Achieving those ideal weight loss goals isn’t just about hitting the gym five times a week, proper diet is just as important.

With the addition of superfoods into your weekly menu, you could start seeing those extra inches around your waistline disappear.

Nutritional Coach and Owner of Titanium Fitness, Melanie Velasquez, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the benefits of superfoods for any fitness goal.

Velasquez mentioned three fitness tips from Titanium Fitness: 1. Eat to about 80 percent full, 2. Incorporate lean sources of protein and 3. Eat vegetables with each meal for flavor and variety.

