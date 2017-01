DURANGO, C.O. (KRQE) – Durango police are asking for your help locating a man who may be connected with a serious assault.

Police say 26-year-old Roger Begay was found unconscious Wednesday morning on Main Avenue. Police say he suffered substantial brain trauma. He was flown to San Juan Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police now want to hear from 45-year-old Cardinal Weston, who is being called a person of interest.

If you have any information, call Durango police.