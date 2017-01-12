Dishing it with Dr. V

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eating healthy doesn’t mean fancy meals or long preparations, all it takes is making the right choices.

An easy way to start eating healthy is incorporating cabbage steaks into your diet.

Local Bariatric Surgeon, Duc Vuong, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to demonstrate a dish using the leaves.

Preheat oven to 375 and in the meantime, cut some cabbage into quarter inch thick slices and add ground black pepper and crushed red pepper.

Through steaks into the oven for 30 minutes and for extra flavor add butter during the last 10 minutes.

