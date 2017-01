ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction is officially underway for the new Cabela’s at I-25 and Paseo. The store broke ground Wednesday morning.

It will be an anchor for a nearly $70 million development called Legacy Journal Center where there will be other retail shops, restaurants and apartments.

Cabela’s will have a wildlife display and indoor archery range.

The store expects to hire about 150 full and part-time employees.