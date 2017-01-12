Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Another warm afternoon is ahead for New Mexico before clouds increase ahead of the weekend storm system! High temperatures for Thursday will once again be 10°-15° warmer than average for this time of the year. Most area will see a mix of sun and clouds before the clouds really start to increase later on tonight and throughout Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay relatively warm for this time of the year ahead of the storm system on Friday despite the extra clouds.

The weekend storm system start to move in early Saturday with rain and mountain snow chances filling in across the state by the middle part of Saturday afternoon. Snow levels will be fairly high as this storm will not have much cold air to work with as it moves into New Mexico. A cold front will try to move into extreme eastern New Mexico, but at this point it doesn’t look to make much westward progress into the state leaving the best chance for freezing rain into the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma. Instead many of the lower elevations will see rain and even thunderstorms! The Northern Mountains could see a decent amount snow with areas picking up 8-14″ of snow above 9,000 feet or so. The rain and snow chance look to continue into Sunday. Stay with KRQE for more winter weather updates.