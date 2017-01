ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Better Call Saul” is teasing the return of Walter White’s nemesis in “Breaking Bad” with a new promo.

Gus Fring, owner of Los Pollos Hermanos is returning to television for the upcoming third season of “Better Call Saul.”

The video is like any other restaurant promo and ends with a greeting from Fring himself.

“Better Call Saul” which is filmed right here in Albuquerque has yet to announce a premiere date for its third season.